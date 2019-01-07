University of Southern California offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly been granted permission to interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kingsbury is meeting with the New York Jets about their head coaching vacancy, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is strong mutual interest between Kingsbury and the Cardinals.

A team official told Rapoport that Kingsbury has not resigned from his position at USC, which hired the 39-year-old in December.

During the NFL owners meetings in December, NFL officials informed teams that their executives are now required to request permission from college athletic directors in order to interview college coaches. Not adhering to the rule could result in a team losing draft picks.

Kingsbury joined Clay Helton's staff in early December. At the end of the 2018 season, Kingsbury had been fired from his post as Texas Tech head coach, a position he held for each of the past six seasons.

It was additionally reported that Kingsbury could consider resigning from his role as USC offensive coordinator in order to have the ability to interview with NFL teams. Schefter reports that Kingsbury is "square" in the mix for the Jets and Cardinals' head-coaching openings.