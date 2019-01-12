The Chiefs' offense cruised to 24 first-half points against the Colts in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, giving head coach Andy Reid some time to focus on the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Reid chastised Colts fans for throwing snowballs onto the field during game action, with one Chiefs fan nearly hitting Indianapolis punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

Did a Kansas City fan throw a snowball at the Colts punter??? pic.twitter.com/sdRN0wa7gf — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencerUN) January 12, 2019

Kansas City fans throwing snowballs on the field.... pic.twitter.com/iVBN6RtMU7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 12, 2019

Reid was found on camera yelling toward the alleged snowball thrower.

Andy Reid scolds fans who were caught throwing snowballs on the field at Arrowhead Stadium #INDvsKC pic.twitter.com/qNOY8YDtwV — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 12, 2019

The snowball thrower displayed nice touch with his toss onto the field. But don't expect him to replace Patrick Mahomes anytime soon after the Texas Tech product's 50 touchdowns in the regular season.