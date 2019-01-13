Eagles' Brandon Brooks Suffers Torn Achilles in Divisional Loss vs. Saints

Brooks was selected to his second career Pro Bowl this season.

By Kaelen Jones
January 13, 2019

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's Divisional Round playoff loss to the Saints, he announced.

Brooks was carted off the field during the first quarter of the contest. Initially, he was ruled questionable to return prior to it being reported that the injury would hold Brooks out indefinitely.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brooks's injury could put his availability for the 2019 season in jeopardy.

Brooks, 29, was named to his second career Pro Bowl this season. The seventh-year pro has spent each of the last three seasons with the Eagles after beginning his career with the Texans. He has appeared in 35 straight regular-season games (all starts).

"Yeah it sucks I tore my Achilles but you know what I look forward to attacking rehab like it's a game," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to this long journey. God got me this long journey. God got me this did nothing but light a fire I needed (sic)."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)