Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's Divisional Round playoff loss to the Saints, he announced.

Brooks was carted off the field during the first quarter of the contest. Initially, he was ruled questionable to return prior to it being reported that the injury would hold Brooks out indefinitely.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brooks's injury could put his availability for the 2019 season in jeopardy.

Brooks, 29, was named to his second career Pro Bowl this season. The seventh-year pro has spent each of the last three seasons with the Eagles after beginning his career with the Texans. He has appeared in 35 straight regular-season games (all starts).

"Yeah it sucks I tore my Achilles but you know what I look forward to attacking rehab like it's a game," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to this long journey. God got me this long journey. God got me this did nothing but light a fire I needed (sic)."