Dan Synder Has an IMAX Theater on His New Yacht

Not too shabby for a guy who was cheap enough to charge admission to training camp and sell peanuts from a bankrupt airline.

By Dan Gartland
January 18, 2019

Redskins owner Dan Synder recently upgraded from a measly 224-foot superyacht to one 305 feet long, and was dead-set on having one particular bit of luxury. 

The ship, called the Lady S, cost more than $100 million, according to The Guardian, including $3 million just to include the world’s first floating IMAX theater. 

“He wanted an Imax, that was his main request,” Jan-Bart Verkuyl, CEO of the shipyard that built the boat, told the Guardian.

Though Verkuyl refused to identify the buyer of the ship, the Guardian was able to confirm that it was Snyder. 

The boat was built by the Dutch firm Feadship and including the IMAX was apparently a big pain the neck. Though home theaters are standard on yachts like this, none has ever met IMAX’s strict standards. The manufacturers had to make sure that engine noise would not seep into theater and that the din of the movies wouldn’t be audible in the ship’s sleeping cabins. 

The two-level, 12-seat theater is enormous enough that “the vessel had to be built around the IMAX,” Verkuyl told the Guardian

Synder’s yacht pales in comparison to the one recently purchased by his NFC East rival Jerry Jones, a 358-foot monstrosity that cost a reported $250 million. Still, not too shabby for a guy who was cheap enough to charge admission to training camp and sell peanuts from a bankrupt airline.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message