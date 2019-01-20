Chloe x Halle to Sing 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl LIII

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

The sister duo will perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Ga. 

By Emily Caron
January 20, 2019

Chloe x Halle will perform "America The Beautiful" before kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII in their hometown of Atlanta on Feb. 3, the NFL announced Sunday.

The Grammy nominated sister duo spent much of 2018 as the opening act for the US leg of Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour alongside DJ Khaled.

Chloe and Halle follow in the footsteps of Leslie Odom Jr., who performed the song prior to Super Bowl LII last year in Minneapolis, Minn.

"America The Beautiful" became a permanent part of the Super Bowl’s opening in 2009.

On Thursday the NFL announced that Gladys Knight will perform this year's National Anthem in her hometown of Atlanta. Sunday's announcement comes after it was revealed that pop band Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl's halftime show alongside rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Chloe x Halle's performance will be part of CBS's gameday broadcast.

