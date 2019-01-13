Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during Super Bowl LIII's halftime show, the NFL announced Sunday.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Maroon 5 is a three-time Grammy Award-winning pop group. Scott is a Grammy-nominated artist whose third full-length album, ASTROWORLD, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Big Boi, an Atlanta native, is best known for being a part of the hip-hop rap duo Outkast.