The NFL announced its lineup for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during Super Bowl LIII's halftime show, the NFL announced Sunday.
Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
#SBLIII ATL let’s get it ! pic.twitter.com/L7LUk2MV5e— Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 13, 2019
Maroon 5 is a three-time Grammy Award-winning pop group. Scott is a Grammy-nominated artist whose third full-length album, ASTROWORLD, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Big Boi, an Atlanta native, is best known for being a part of the hip-hop rap duo Outkast.