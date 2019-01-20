Has a Conference Championship Game Ever Gone to Overtime?

Several conference championship games have gone into overtime during the NFL playoffs.

By Emily Caron
January 20, 2019

Six conference championships have gone into overtime during the NFL playoffs, with five of those overtime games coming in NFC clashes.

The 2014 NFC Championship between the Packers and Seahawks was the most recent championship game to need extra time. The two teams went into overtime at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., after wrapping up regulation tied at 22 points apiece. The Seahawks secured the win with an overtime touchdown for six points. Seattle went into the Super Bowl with a 28–22 conference championship win under its belt.

The NFC championship also went into overtime during the 2011 playoffs, with the Giants defeating the 49ers by three, 20–17, after an overtime field goal on Jan. 22, 2012.The 2009, 2007 and 1998 NFC championship games also went to overtime. 

The AFC Championship, on the other hand, has only gone into overtime once since 1970. The Broncos and Browns 1986 NFC Championship clash was locked at 20–20 in regulation. Denver scored on a field goal to take the win, advancing to Super Bowl XXI where they fell to the New York Giants, 39–20.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message