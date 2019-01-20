Six conference championships have gone into overtime during the NFL playoffs, with five of those overtime games coming in NFC clashes.

The 2014 NFC Championship between the Packers and Seahawks was the most recent championship game to need extra time. The two teams went into overtime at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., after wrapping up regulation tied at 22 points apiece. The Seahawks secured the win with an overtime touchdown for six points. Seattle went into the Super Bowl with a 28–22 conference championship win under its belt.

The NFC championship also went into overtime during the 2011 playoffs, with the Giants defeating the 49ers by three, 20–17, after an overtime field goal on Jan. 22, 2012.The 2009, 2007 and 1998 NFC championship games also went to overtime.

The AFC Championship, on the other hand, has only gone into overtime once since 1970. The Broncos and Browns 1986 NFC Championship clash was locked at 20–20 in regulation. Denver scored on a field goal to take the win, advancing to Super Bowl XXI where they fell to the New York Giants, 39–20.