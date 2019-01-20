Rams head coach Sean McVay pulled out a special-teams trick to help his ailing offense on Sunday, calling a fake punt on Los Angeles' third drive of the afternoon.

McVay called on punter Johnny Hekker to execute a fake punt pass to cornerback Sam Shields. The pass was complete for 12 yards, keeping the Rams' drive alive in the NFC Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch Hekker's completion below:

Rams give the Saints a taste of their own medicine with the fake punt



The bold play-call boosted the Rams' offense. Los Angeles drove into field-goal range after the conversion and earned its first points of the afternoon on a 36-yard field goal from kicker Greg Zurlein. New Orleans held a 13-3 lead after Zurlein's kick.

Hekker ranked No. 7 in the NFL in punting average this season. He's completed 12 of 20 pass attempts in his career.