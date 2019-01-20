WATCH: Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Completes Fake Punt Pass in NFC Championship

Hekker has completed 12 of 20 pass attempts in his career.

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

Rams head coach Sean McVay pulled out a special-teams trick to help his ailing offense on Sunday, calling a fake punt on Los Angeles' third drive of the afternoon. 

McVay called on punter Johnny Hekker to execute a fake punt pass to cornerback Sam Shields. The pass was complete for 12 yards, keeping the Rams' drive alive in the NFC Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. 

Watch Hekker's completion below: 

The bold play-call boosted the Rams' offense. Los Angeles drove into field-goal range after the conversion and earned its first points of the afternoon on a 36-yard field goal from kicker Greg Zurlein. New Orleans held a 13-3 lead after Zurlein's kick. 

Hekker ranked No. 7 in the NFL in punting average this season. He's completed 12 of 20 pass attempts in his career. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message