WATCH: Rams Celebrate NFC Championship Win With 'Choppa Style' Dance in Locker Room

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The party was on in the Rams' locker room.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their NFC Championship win over the New Orleans Saints in style—Choppa-Style, to be exact. 

After stunning the Saints 26–23 in overtime and punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIII, the Rams took to their locker room for a jubilant celebration. Los Angeles defensive tackle Tanzel Smart posted a video on his Instagram story after the game showing a number of players dancing to Darwin "Choppa" Turner's 2003 single "Choppa Style."

"Choppa Style" was the unofficial soundtrack of New Orleans's 2018 season.

Rams safety John Johnson broke out the Choppa celebration earlier in the evening, revving an imaginary handlebar's throttle to mimic the Saints' season-long dance after snagging a key interception in overtime. Johnson's interception helped the Rams set up Greg Zurlein's game-winning 57-yard field goal.

The Rams will be making their first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. 

