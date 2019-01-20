Rams RB Todd Gurley Trolls Saints Fans with Doctored Photo of Uniform Exchange with Referee

Todd Gurley posted a photoshopped picture of him trading uniforms with  referee. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

Breaking news: Rams running back Todd Gurley has no chill.

Gurley posted a doctored photo on Instagram poking fun at an officiating controversy after the Rams' 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday. In the photoshopped picture, Gurley is exchanging jerseys with referee Bill Vinovich. Gurley captioned the photo with laughing and skull emojis.

View this post on Instagram

💀💀💀😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on

The Rams beat the Saints after a controversial no-call on what appeared to be pass interference late in the fourth quarter on Sunday. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. But cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly interfered on the play. 

The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and gave Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams tied up the game with a field goal to force overtime. Los Angeles sealed the win with a 57-yard field goal in overtime from Greg Zuerlein

Gurley didn't log a single touch in the third quarter, appearing in just three snaps. He returned for the second series of the fourth quarter and recieved a handoff, but didn't register another carry after that. 

We can't wait to see what Gurley's social media antics ahead of the Rams' apperance at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. 

