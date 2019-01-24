Report: Hue Jackson Told Browns GM John Dorsey to 'Get the F--- Out of My Office' Upon Firing

Jackson was fired in October 2018 after going 3–36 in three seasons with the Browns. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 24, 2019

Former Browns head coach didn't take kindly to being fired in late October, reportedly telling Cleveland general manager John Dorsey to, "get the f--- out of my office," upon hearing the news. Jackson was told the team had "quit" on him, according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham

The details of Jackson's firing were revealed in Wickersham's article detailing Cleveland's turbulent last half-decade, with a focus on the ownership reign of Jimmy Haslam. The Knoxville, Tenn. native bought the Browns in 2012 for $1 billion. The Browns have yet to reach the playoffs with Haslam as owner.

Jackson went 3–36 as Cleveland's head coach before being fired on Oct. 29. The Browns went 5–3 to close the season without Jackson.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 27 touchdowns in 2018, the most of all rookie QB's. Cleveland's quarterbacks coach Freddie Kitchens was named the Browns head coach on Jan. 9.

