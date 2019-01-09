Report: Browns to Promote Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens to Head Coach

Freddie Kitchens took over as Cleveland's offensive coordinator after Todd Haley was fired midseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 09, 2019

The Browns will promote Freddie Kitchens from offensive coordinator to head coach, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.

Kitchens started the season as Cleveland's running backs coach, but was moved into the offensive coordinator role after coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired after Week 9.

The team was 2-5-1 when Kitchens was moved to offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams became interim coach. In the second half of the season, the Browns went 5-3.

They also saw the offensive production take a jump as they went from averaging 21.1 points per game in the first eight contests to 23.8 points per game in the last eight.

