Report: Browns Fire Coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson had been Cleveland's coach since 2016.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2018

The Browns are firing head coach Hue Jackson following Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson has been Cleveland's coach since 2016, but has had very little success during that time.

His first year the team went just 1-15, and they followed that up with an 0-16 campaign in 2017. This season the Browns are 2-5-1 through eight games, but have still been a disappointment to many.

Jackson's decision to start quarterback Tyrod Taylor over No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield was widely criticized, especially after Mayfield took over for an injured Taylor to lead the Browns to their first win in nearly two full calendar years.

Most recently Jackson had been having issues with offensive coordinator Todd Haley concerning the play calls.

The Browns next game is Sunday when the host the Kansas City Chiefs.

