Nickell Robey-Coleman Fined $26,739 for Infamous Unflagged Hit in NFC Title Game

Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 for his unflagged hit on Saints WR Tommylee Lewis.

January 25, 2019

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has been fined $26,739 for his unflagged hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robey-Coleman will appeal the fine, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fans have been upset since Sunday over referees appearing to miss a blatant pass interference call late in the Rams' 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC title game.

The controversial no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Lewis and Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere.

The Saints had to settle for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and give Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams then tied up the game with a field goal with 15 seconds to play. In overtime, Los Angeles kicked a 57-yard field goal to win and advance to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Robey-Coleman admitted to committing a penalty when Washington Post reporter Adam Kilgore showed the play to the cornerback, who had yet to see it.

"Oh, hell yeah," he said, according to Kilgore. "That was PI [pass interference]."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league have yet to address the no-call, but fining Robey-Coleman shows that referees should have thrown a flag for an illegal hit.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message