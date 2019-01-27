Watch: Patriots' Patrick Chung Ahead of Super Bowl LIII: 'We're Gonna Go There and Kick Their A--, Baby'

The Patriots will face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.

By Kaelen Jones
January 27, 2019

The Patriots departed for Atlanta on Sunday, heading down south to compete in their third straight Super Bowl. Prior to flying out, New England held a send-off rally inside of Gillette Stadium, with thousands of fans rejoicing as players stood centerstage, sharing words of inspiration ahead of facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who will compete in his ninth-career Super Bowl, delivered a rousing speech, leading fans in a "we're still here!" chant before tossing the mic down.

Meanwhile, safety Patrick Chung took a more adamant stance while he held the stage. The veteran made a bold proclamation, stating the Patriots are "gonna go down [to Atlanta] and kick their ass, baby."

New England opened as betting underdogs, which perhaps affirms the sentiment Brady indicated following an divisional-round playoff win over the Chargers, in which the five-time Super Bowl champ claimed "everyone thinks (the Patriots) suck." Nonetheless, it appears players are confident entering next weekend's bout.

