The Patriots departed for Atlanta on Sunday, heading down south to compete in their third straight Super Bowl. Prior to flying out, New England held a send-off rally inside of Gillette Stadium, with thousands of fans rejoicing as players stood centerstage, sharing words of inspiration ahead of facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who will compete in his ninth-career Super Bowl, delivered a rousing speech, leading fans in a "we're still here!" chant before tossing the mic down.

"We're still here!"



Mic drop.



Unreal speech by Brady.



(via WBZ-TV) pic.twitter.com/TzEMqiNHek — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2019

Meanwhile, safety Patrick Chung took a more adamant stance while he held the stage. The veteran made a bold proclamation, stating the Patriots are "gonna go down [to Atlanta] and kick their ass, baby."

Patrick Chung: “We’re gonna go down there and kick their ass, baby.” pic.twitter.com/M0payVAeHz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 27, 2019

New England opened as betting underdogs, which perhaps affirms the sentiment Brady indicated following an divisional-round playoff win over the Chargers, in which the five-time Super Bowl champ claimed "everyone thinks (the Patriots) suck." Nonetheless, it appears players are confident entering next weekend's bout.