Patriots owner Robert Kraft expects Tom Brady to remain the Patriots' quarterback for the foreseeable future.

When reporters asked Kraft about Brady's contract on Wednesday, he said he had no "reservations" about extending the quarterback's deal based on his age, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"Think about it, the last three years, we’ve been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place," Kraft said. "I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback."

Brady, 41, will enter the final year of his deal with the Patriots in the 2019 season. In 2016, he signed a two-year, $41 million contract extension with the team and is set to make a base salary of $15 million next season.

He threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 65.8% of his passes during the 2018 regular season.

The veteran quarterback is about to play in his ninth Super Bowl during his 19-year career with the Patriots. After winning his fifth Super Bowl ring in 2017 over the Falcons, Brady tied Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

Brady has fielded questions about his age and retirement in recent years and again this week leading up to the Super Bowl. Earlier this week, he told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that there's "zero" chance he'll retire after Sunday's matchup against the Rams. Over the summer, he reiterated his desire to play into his 40s, and did so again during the middle of the regular season.

As Brady chases a record sixth championship, the Patriots will face off against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.