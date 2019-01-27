Tom Brady Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Retires After Super Bowl LIII

Brady, 41, is in his 19th NFL season.

By Kaelen Jones
January 27, 2019

Apparently, Super Bowl LIII won't be the last we see of Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback reportedly told ESPN's Jeff Darlington during an interview that there is "zero" chance Sunday's title match against the Rams in Atlanta will be his final game.

Next season would mark the 20th of Brady's career. The 41-year-old has led New England to the Super Bowl each of the past three seasons.

This isn't the first time discussion over Brady's longevity has come to public light. This past offseason, he reiterated his desire to play into his 40s, and did so again during the middle of the regular season.

Brady's current contract is set to expire after the 2019 season. The five-time Super Bowl champion threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 65.8% of his passes during the regular season.

