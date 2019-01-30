The Washington Redskins have hired Rob Ryan as the team's inside linebackers coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Ryan most recently served as the assistant head coach on his brother's staff in Buffalo. Prior to spending the 2016 season with the Rex Ryan-led Bills, Ryan was the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2013-15.

His defense in New Orleans ranked fourth in the league in points-per-game and second in the league in passing defense in 2013. That postseason, the Saints defeated the Eagles in a wild-card game.

Ryan also held defensive coordinator roles with the Cowboys (2011-12), Browns (2009-10) and Raiders (2004-08).

Entering his 20th season in the NFL, Ryan, 56, has also spent time with the Patriots and the Cardinals, as well as coaching at several colleges in his career. During his time as New England's linebackers coach, the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII.