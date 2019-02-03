Report: Rams-Saints, Patriots-Chiefs Under Consideration For 2019 Season Opener

Rematches of conference title games reportedly under consideration for 2019 NFL season opener. 

By Scooby Axson
February 03, 2019

The NFL is already plotting who will be teams to face off when the 2019 season starts in September.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, rematches of conference championship games are under consideration, no matter who wins Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Of course, the winner of the game gets the privilege of hosting the Thursday night prime–time season opener.

If the Rams win, they could host the New Orleans Saints in a rematch of the highly controversial overtime game that the NFL acknowleged featured several officiating mistakes.

A Patriots victory on Sunday could see the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes traveling to Foxborough.

But nothing is set in stone, as the report states that the Super Bowl champion could be on the road due to events surrounding the league's 100-year celebration.

