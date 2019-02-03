Report: Anonymous Patriots Player Said Rams' Jared Goff Will 'Bleep in His Pants' in Super Bowl

Sunday night marks Goff's first time playing in the big game–and one Patriot thinks the pressure will get to him when he sees a few certain plays.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

 

An anonymous Patriots player told NFL Network's Mike Giardi before Super Bowl LIII that the team believes Rams quarterback Jared Goff will "bleep in his pants" during the game.

The player reportedly said that Goff would falter if the Patriots throw some unexpected defensive schemes at the Rams. 

Watch Giardi's report below. 

Sunday's Super Bowl showdown marks the third time in as many years that Tom Brady and the Patriots have felt the pressure of the big game, but it's the first time Goff will play on the biggest stage in football. Goff is in his third NFL season after the Rams picked him with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. 

