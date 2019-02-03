The Lowest Scoring Super Bowls in History

Only 34 points were scored in Super Bowl 50, but that isn't the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all-time. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 03, 2019

Entering Super Bowl LIII, Super Bowl VII was the lowest-scoring title game in NFL history. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins with a score of just 14–7.

In addition to the 1973 game, eight of the first ten Super Bowls rank among the lowest-scoring. Super Bowl IX's 22 total points is ranked as the second-lowest Super Bowl.

Three others—all between 1969 and 1975—also saw fewer than 30 points scored.

Super Bowl 50 is the most recent low-scoring Super Bowl. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24–10 in that 2016 game.

Here are the five lowest-scoring Super Bowls of all time.

Lowest–Scoring Super Bowls

1. Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

2. Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

3. Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

4. Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

5. Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

