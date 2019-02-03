The NFL stole the Super Bowl commercial game last year with its remake of Dirty Dancing featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

This year, the NFL upped its ambitions to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The commercial included an all-star cast of 44 retired and active players who turn a ballroom into a football frenzy. The cast includes Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Von Miller, Franco Harris, Marshawn Lynch, Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan, Peyton Manning and more.

As commissioner Roger Goodell made a speech, the players all scrambled after a fumble. In an ad of highlights, one of the best moments was Patriots legend Tom Brady handing his rings to NFL newbie Baker Mayfield.

The NFL released a behind the scenes look at the ad.

The NFL teased the ad ahead of the big game, showing clips of mayhem at a banquet. The commercial was directed by Friday Night Lights' Peter Berg and will run throughout the NFL's 100th season in 2019.