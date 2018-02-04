For my money, the best Super Bowl ad from this year’s game was one produced by the NFL. I don’t know why the NFL has to advertise to people already watching their product, but this spot featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham re-enacting the climactic from Dirty Dancing was a delight.

I’m a huge Giants fan so this is usually what my dreams usually look like, to be honest. The question I keep asking, though, is when they filmed this. Is Odell’s ankle already healthy enough to be dancing? That would be the only upside of a Super Bowl featuring Giants fans’ two most hated teams.