Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Star in Flawless ‘Dirty Dancing’ Parody

Bravo, NFL. 

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

For my money, the best Super Bowl ad from this year’s game was one produced by the NFL. I don’t know why the NFL has to advertise to people already watching their product, but this spot featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham re-enacting the climactic from Dirty Dancing was a delight. 

I’m a huge Giants fan so this is usually what my dreams usually look like, to be honest. The question I keep asking, though, is when they filmed this. Is Odell’s ankle already healthy enough to be dancing? That would be the only upside of a Super Bowl featuring Giants fans’ two most hated teams. 

