Patriots safety Patrick Chung exited Super Bowl LIII in the third quarter on Sunday with an arm injury. Chung was ruled out for the game, according to the team.

Chung injured his arm while attempting to tackle Rams running back Todd Gurley on Los Angeles' first drive of the second half. He had an air cast placed on his arm and was replaced by safety Duron Harmon.

The Oregon product has spent nine of his ten seasons with the Patriots. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has played in four Super Bowls with New England. He has 11 career interceptions.

Chung started 14 games in 2018. The Patriots ranked No. 7 in scoring defense this year.