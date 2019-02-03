The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots enter their Super Bowl LIII matchup as two of the NFL's top scoring offenses in 2018. While each team's quarterback will be heavily relied upon to oversee their offense's success, the Rams and Patriots will also turn to their dynamic backfields for balance.

Todd Gurley has been a cornerstone of the Rams' offensive attack all season, finishing the year ranking third in the league with 1,251 rushing yards and first with 17 touchdowns.

Patriots running back Sony Michel has been integral in New England's postseason run so far, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers before breaking free for another 113 yards and two scores against the Chiefs.

With both running backs looking to continue their successes on the big stage, each could have a chance to join a list of just seven running backs to win Super Bowl MVP and be the first to do so since 1998. Here's a list of every recipient:

Super Bowl XXXII: Terrell Davis, Broncos

Super Bowl XXVIII: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXV: Ottis Anderson, Giants

Super Bowl XVIII: Marcus Allen, Raiders

Super Bowl XVII: John Riggins, Redskins

Super Bowl IX: Franco Harris, Steelers

Super Bowl VIII: Larry Csonka, Dolphins