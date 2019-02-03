Which Running Backs Have Won Super Bowl MVP?

Todd Gurley and Sony Michel could join a short list of recipients if they win the award.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 03, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots enter their Super Bowl LIII matchup as two of the NFL's top scoring offenses in 2018. While each team's quarterback will be heavily relied upon to oversee their offense's success, the Rams and Patriots will also turn to their dynamic backfields for balance.

Todd Gurley has been a cornerstone of the Rams' offensive attack all season, finishing the year ranking third in the league with 1,251 rushing yards and first with 17 touchdowns. 

Patriots running back Sony Michel has been integral in New England's postseason run so far, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers before breaking free for another 113 yards and two scores against the Chiefs.

With both running backs looking to continue their successes on the big stage, each could have a chance to join a list of just seven running backs to win Super Bowl MVP and be the first to do so since 1998. Here's a list of every recipient:

Super Bowl XXXII: Terrell Davis, Broncos

Super Bowl XXVIII: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXV: Ottis Anderson, Giants

Super Bowl XVIII: Marcus Allen, Raiders

Super Bowl XVII: John Riggins, Redskins

Super Bowl IX: Franco Harris, Steelers

Super Bowl VIII: Larry Csonka, Dolphins

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message