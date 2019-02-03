Tom Brady and the Patriots secured their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday with a 13-3 win over the Rams, but Las Vegas doesn't view them as favorites to repeat as champions in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs are slated as Super Bowl favorites per Las Vegas SuperBook, followed by the Rams, Saints and Patriots.

Kansas City checks in with 6-1 odds to win their first Super Bowl since 1970. The Patriots, Rams and Saints have 8-1 odds, while the Chargers, Bears and Steelers come in next with 14-1 odds.

Check out the full odds below:

NFL Super Bowl LIV (2020) updated



KC 6/1

LAR, NO, NE 8/1

LAC, Chi, Pit 14/1

Min, GB, Dal 16/1

Phi, Bal, Ind, Cle, Hou 20/1

Sea 30/1

Atl, Jax, NYG 40/1

SF 50/1

Car, Ten, Den 60/1

TB, NYJ 80/1

Wsh, Det, Buf, Cin, Oak, Ari 100/1

Mia 300/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 4, 2019

The Patriots have won two of the last three Super Bowls and three of the last five. Brady and Bill Belichick secured their sixth Lombardi Trophy with Sunday's win over Los Angeles.