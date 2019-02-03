Report: Rams' Todd Gurley, C.J Anderson Expected To Split Carries vs. Patriots

Rams running backs Todd Gurley and C.J Anderson are expected to split carries in Super Bowl LIII

By Scooby Axson
February 03, 2019

Despite Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay declaring that All-Pro running back Todd Gurley was "100%" heading into Sunday's Super Bowl LIII matchup with the New England Patriots, Gurley is expected to split the workload with backup C.J. Anderson, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

Gurley was a non-factor in the Rams' overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship, playing 32 snaps and only carrying the ball four times for a career-low 10 yards.

"He didn't have that many touches, but he still played a good amount of snaps," McVay said on Friday. "We just weren't able to run it as much as we'd like to, because New Orleans did a nice job stopping us."

Anderson had 16 rushes for 44 yards against the Saints, and is expected to get significant snaps against New England. The NFC Championship was the only game in Anderson's past four games where he did not rush for over 100 yards.

Gurley has been dealing with a gimpy knee the past few weeks, and missed the final two regular season games due to inflammation in his left knee.

