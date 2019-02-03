Tom Brady's Super Bowl Stats: How Good is Patriots QB at Super Bowl?

Just how good is Tom Brady in the Super Bowl?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be making his ninth Super Bowl appearance when his team takes on the Rams on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Brady led the Patriots past the Chiefs in the AFC Championship to move on to the title game. 

He is 5–3 in the big game and has won four Super Bowl MVPs, which is the most of any NFL player. 

Brady's first Super Bowl was XXXVI in 2002, where the Patriots beat the Rams. He last played in Super Bowl LII, losing to the Eagles. In eight Super Bowls, Brady is 235–for–357 with 2576 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also rushed for 32 yards on eight attempts. 

Here's a look at his Super Bowl stats:

XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17

• Brady went 16–for–27 with 145 yards and one touchdown

XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

• ​Brady went 32–for–48 with 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception

XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

• ​Brady went 23–for–33 with 236 yards and two touchdowns

XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

• ​Brady went 29–for–48 with 266 yards and one touchdown

XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

• ​Brady went 27–for–41 with 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

• ​Brady went 37–for–50 with 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions

LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

• ​Brady went 43–for–62 with 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 

• ​Brady went 28–for–48 with 505 yards and three touchdowns

LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (Feb. 3, 2019)

Brady and the Patriots will take on the Rams on Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

