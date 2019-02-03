Who Won the Super Bowl Last Year?

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII for the franchise's first championship.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

If you're reading this, you're probably struggling to remember which team won the Super Bowl last season.

Here's your answer: The Eagles won Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, beating the Patriots 41–33 to win the league championship. 

With quarterback Carson Wentz out after tearing his ACL in early December against the Rams, backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles through the post season and to the franchise's first Super Bowl win in history.

Philadelphia defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round before beating the Vikings for the NFC conference title en route to taking on the Patriots, the AFC champion, in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. 

After swapping scores in the first half, the Eagles led by three going into the final quarter of the contest. Despite throwing for 505 yards and a trio of touchdowns, New England's Tom Brady couldn't lead his team to overcome Philadelphia's strong offensive performance. 

Foles went on to win Super Bowl MVP honors after going 28-of-43 for 373 yards with three passing touchdowns and one touchdown catch of his own.

The Patriots will face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message