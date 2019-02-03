Who Won the Super Bowl Last Year?

If you're reading this, you're probably struggling to remember which team won the Super Bowl last season.

Here's your answer: The Eagles won Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, beating the Patriots 41–33 to win the league championship.

With quarterback Carson Wentz out after tearing his ACL in early December against the Rams, backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles through the post season and to the franchise's first Super Bowl win in history.

Philadelphia defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round before beating the Vikings for the NFC conference title en route to taking on the Patriots, the AFC champion, in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

After swapping scores in the first half, the Eagles led by three going into the final quarter of the contest. Despite throwing for 505 yards and a trio of touchdowns, New England's Tom Brady couldn't lead his team to overcome Philadelphia's strong offensive performance.

Foles went on to win Super Bowl MVP honors after going 28-of-43 for 373 yards with three passing touchdowns and one touchdown catch of his own.

The Patriots will face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.