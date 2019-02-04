After the Patriots defeated the Rams 13–3 to capture their record-tying sixth Super Bowl, wide receiver Julian Edelman, who had 10 catches for 141 yards, was honored as the game's most valuable player.

However, if you let Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell tell it, this was nothing more than a case of great defense being overlooked.

The offense only scores 13 points and they give MVP to Edelman but the D only gave up 3 points and Gilmore had forced a fumble, a int, 3 PBUs and 5 Tackles!?! Smh no respect for the masterpiece on Defense! — Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) February 4, 2019

Campbell argues that cornerback Stephon Gilmore should have won MVP after collecting five tackles, breaking up three passes, forcing a fumble and getting the game-sealing interception.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

Gilmore certainly has a strong case. His interception was arguably the biggest play of the game, and as Campbell notes, the defense only allowed three points to one of the best offenses in the league this season.

An argument could also be made for running back Sony Michel, who had 94 rushing yards and the game's lone touchdown.

If Gilmore had won the award, it would have been the 10th time in Super Bowl history the MVP was awarded to somebody on the defensive side, and the first since Broncos pass rusher Von Miller won the award in Super Bowl 50.

Instead, Edelman became the seventh receiver to win the honor and the first since Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII. Edelman also joined Deion Branch (Super Bowl XXXIX) as the only Patriots besides quarterback Tom Brady to win the award.