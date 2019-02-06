Police Incident Report Alleges Steelers' Antonio Brown Pushed Woman to the Ground

Antonio Brown was involved in a domestic dispute last month.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 06, 2019

A police incident report from a domestic dispute involving Steelers receiver Antonio Brown claims the four-time All-Pro pushed the mother of his daughter to the ground at his apartment.

A copy of the report was obtained by Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane alleges that Brown and the woman had a disagreement over money for their daughter's hair appointment in January.

According to the report, the woman suffered "an abrasion with some scabbing" from the push. She refused to complete a victim affidavit and was given a domestic violence brochure and information on filing a restraining order.

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, issued a statement Wednesday that said Brown is going to file for full custody of his child.

Coming off his ninth season since Pittsburgh drafted him in the sixth round in 2010, Brown's future with Steelers has been up in the air. There is talk that the team is looking to trade him after a blow up in practice during the last week of the season led to Brown missing the final game.

