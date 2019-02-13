NFL insider Jay Glazer made a bold prediction on Wednesday that Odell Beckham Jr. would be traded this offseason. It appears that prediction may have caught Beckham's attention.

Beckham, 26, posted a cryptic tweet from his account following Glazer's prediction.

🤐☺️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2019

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman insisted last month that the team won't trade Beckham, who signed a five-year, $90 million deal in 2018. The Giants would still have to give up $16 million if they traded Beckham, compared to saving $5 million against the cap.

Beckham was critical of the Giants—and especially quarterback Eli Manning—all year, leading to some early speculation from Pro Football Talk about the Giants possibly parting ways with the star receiver. San Francisco was floated as a possible landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham totaled 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this past season. The Giants went 5–11 and finished last in the NFC East.