One day after Colin Kaepernick ended his collusion grievance against the NFL, the quarterback's lawyer told CNN that he "absolutely" wants to play in the league.

When asked if he could share details on the settlement, Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos said he could reveal "nothing" about it. Geragos went on to share that Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL and even suggested some possible destinations for the former 49ers quarterback.

"I'm going to make a bold prediction that one of three teams picks him up," Geragos told CNN. "If Cam Newton is out, then the natural place to be would to play with Eric [Reid.]"

Geragos also predicted that someone will "step up and do the right thing" in two weeks to add Kaepernick to their team.

"You want me to predict who?" he asked. "Besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft makes a move."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. He was never picked up by another team.

Kaepernick first filed the grievance in October 2017, claiming the NFL colluded to keep him from playing after he kneeled in protest during the national anthem. The 31-year-old began kneeling to protest police brutality and social injustice during the 2016 season. Reid and several other NFL players eventually joined him.

Kaepernick and Reid, his former 49ers teammate, settled their grievance this week and agreed to keep the details confidential.

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL," Geragos said in a joint statement with the NFL on Friday. "As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

Reid signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2018 and agreed to a three-year extension with the team this month. Some speculate if the Panthers will need help at the quarterback position should Newton struggle to recover this offseason from shoulder surgery. Recent reports suggest he could return for training camp.

The Patriots are unlikely to need a new quarterback considering veteran Tom Brady, 41, just led the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl victory earlier this month.