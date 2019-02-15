Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid ended their collusion grievance against the NFL on Friday, according to a joint statement between the NFL and Kaepernick's lawyers Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas.

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL," said a statement released on Friday. "As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

The NFL Players Association issued the following statement:

"Today, we were informed by the nFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases. we are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel. We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well."

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017. The former 49ers quarterback has not played since the 2016 season, going unsigned in free agency in each of the past two seasons. Kaepernick drew attention throughout the nation in 2016 when he began to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

Reid signed with the Panthers in September 2017. He joined Kaepernick in protest during the anthem with the 49ers, and was also a member of the grievance against the NFL.

Kaepernick went 28–30 as San Francisco's starter from 2012-16. The 49ers won the NFC and lost Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.