Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton could be ready for training camp after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

The team fully expects Newton to be ready by the start of the season but did not provide any timeline of when the 2015 NFL MVP would resume throwing.

The 29–year–old Newton sat out the last two regular-season games because of the shoulder and it is the second time in three years that he had the shoulder surgically repaired.

The Panthers missed the playoffs in 2018, going 7–9 and losing seven of their last eight games.

In 14 games, Newton threw for 3,395 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while completing a career-high 68% of his passes.