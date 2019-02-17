How to Watch Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet: AAF Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch an Alliance of American Football matchup between the San Diego Fleet and Atlanta Legends on Sunday, Feb. 17.

By Kaelen Jones
February 17, 2019

The San Diego Fleet are set to host the Atlanta Legends in a matchup between Alliance of American Football on Sunday, Feb. 17. Kickoff from Georgia State Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Fleet (0–1) came up short in their season-opener against the San Antonio Commanders, losing 15–6. Quarterback Mike Bercovici was benched in favor of Philip Nelson, whom coach Mike Martz said will start Sunday's contest.

The Legends (0–1) also lost their opening contest, losing 40–6 to the Orlando Apollos. Quarterback Matt Simms through for 126 yards and two interceptions, completing 15 of 28 pass attempts.

Alliance of American Football Excites With Big Plays, Big Ratings on Opening Night

Here's how you can watch Sunday's game.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

