The San Diego Fleet are set to host the Atlanta Legends in a matchup between Alliance of American Football on Sunday, Feb. 17. Kickoff from Georgia State Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Fleet (0–1) came up short in their season-opener against the San Antonio Commanders, losing 15–6. Quarterback Mike Bercovici was benched in favor of Philip Nelson, whom coach Mike Martz said will start Sunday's contest.

The Legends (0–1) also lost their opening contest, losing 40–6 to the Orlando Apollos. Quarterback Matt Simms through for 126 yards and two interceptions, completing 15 of 28 pass attempts.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's game.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV.