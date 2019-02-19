The Top 100 NFL Free Agents of 2019

Note: Ages as of May 1, 2019.

1. Demarcus Lawrence (27), EDGE, Dallas

A productive pass rusher who is even better in run defense, all thanks to his ability to play low and move laterally. (His incessant motor also helps.)

2. Jadeveon Clowney (26), EDGE, Houston

He doesn’t have the pliability to bend the edge, which is why he’s never recorded a double-digit sack season. But his sheer explosiveness is off the charts, which is why his run-defending numbers are, too.

3. Grady Jarrett (26), INTERIOR DL, Atlanta

He’s quick off the snap, mechanically savvy and tenacious in how he finishes plays. He doesn’t deserve Aaron Donald or Fletcher Cox money, but becoming football’s third-highest paid defensive tackle makes sense.

4. Earl Thomas (29), S, Seattle

Plenty of safeties have flourished in their 30s, but most were box players (John Lynch, Brian Dawkins, Charles Woodson, etc.). Thomas is a rangy centerfielder hoping for a Rod Woodson-type second act. Even coming off the leg injury, he’s worth the gamble. He’ll be an alpha in your secondary who can give a defensive play-caller invaluable peace of mind.

5. Landon Collins (25), S, N.Y. Giants

He has corrected the man-to-man deficiencies that plagued him early in his career and has become a formidable cover artist against tight ends. In zone coverage, blitzing and run support, he checks every box. When he’s unblocked (which is often for a strong safety), he’s as dangerous a playmaker as anyone in football.

6. Tevin Coleman (26), RB, Atlanta

He’s a less patient but more explosive Le’Veon Bell. Coleman must play in an outside zone running scheme that encourages him to attack the perimeter—which, thanks to deceptive, long-striding speed, Coleman does better than anyone. He is also a superior passing game weapon than some teams’ No. 3 receiver, with the flexibility to align out wide or in the slot.

7. Frank Clark (25), DE, Seattle

He might be football’s quickest off-the-snap mover, and his ability to change directions so fluidly makes him lethal in most schemed pressure designs.

8. Trey Flowers (25), DL, New England

He’s arguably football’s most mechanically sound defensive lineman, which buttresses his versatility.

9. Le’Veon Bell (27), RB, Pittsburgh

His unique running style and multidimensional skill set still make him elite, but mild off-field concerns and average top-end speed are legitimate marks against giving him the type of deal he sought during his 2018 holdout.

10. Dee Ford (28), EDGE, Kansas City

His compelling combination of burst, speed and leverage make him the type of force you must assume will wreck two or three plays a game.

11. C.J. Mosley (26), STACK LB, Baltimore

He’s outstanding in coverage and—most of the time—decisive against the run. Sign him and the middle of your defense instantly stabilizes.

12. Brandon Graham (31), DL, Philadelphia

He’s an explosive and sound low-to-the-ground player who is as effective rushing from inside as he is from outside.

13. K.J. Wright (29), LB, Seattle

He does everything exactly how you want a 4-3 linebacker to do it. His only questions are durability and age, neither of which looked like an issue down the stretch last season.

14. Mitch Morse (27), C, Kansas City

Few things bring dimension to an offense like injecting mobility at center. A guy like Morse can expand your running game and backfield screen game.

15. Nick Foles (30), QB, Philadelphia

He’s the most difficult guy to rank because you must decide how the value of an average QB compares to the value of a great defensive playmaker. And you also must decide whether he is an average QB. There are arguments for him being much more and much less than that.

16. Anthony Barr (27), STACK LB, Minnesota

His struggles in coverage early last season were not his norm. He can take on run-blocks (including from O-linemen), chase down ballcarriers, blitz effectively and close most passing lanes.

17. Tyrell Williams (27), WR, L.A. Chargers

His long frame lends to a large catch radius and rangy downfield speed. He’s not always the most reliable route runner, though he’s certainly better now than he was early in his career.

18. Sheldon Richardson (28), DT, Minnesota

His off-field concerns seem to have forever tied him to one-year “prove it” deals. Will this be the year that his combination of suppleness and strength pushes a team into a multi-year risk?

19. Malcom Brown (25), INTERIOR DL, New England

Without a powerful defensive line, the Patriots would not have won Super Bowl LIII. Meet the steadiest anchor along that D-line.

20. Rodger Saffold (30), G, L.A. Rams

Like the Rams’ entire offensive line, he was better in the first three quarters of last season than he was down the stretch. That will concern some teams given that he turns 31 in June. Smart teams will still pursue Saffold—with more high-level defensive tackles than ever, strong guard play has become critical.

21. Kwon Alexander (24), LB, Tampa Bay

Assuming he bounces back from last October’s ACL tear, he can be one of football’s top run-and-chase linebackers. He’s probably better in a predominantly zone-based scheme than man-based scheme.

22. Ronald Darby (25), CB, Philadelphia

He’s far from flawless, but he has shown he can make important individual plays in difficult coverage assignments. He’s at his best when the action is in front of him and he can rely on transitional movement to attack the ball.

23. Za’Darius Smith (26), DL, Baltimore

He dominates at times with inside moves, thanks to deceptively loose hips and quick, violent hands.

24. Pierre Desir (28), CB, Indianapolis

He’s a sturdily built veteran corner who traveled for much of last season with the opponent’s most physical wideout. The strength of his game is jamming receivers at the snap.

25. Bryce Callahan (27), SLOT, Chicago

He has a phenomenal sense of zone spacing and matchup principles in coverage, and has blossomed into one of football’s best slot blitzers. He’s likely better in a matchup zone scheme than straight man coverage scheme.

26. Trent Brown (26), OT, New England

The NFL’s largest man moves better than most left tackles, in both the run game and pass game.

27. Darqueze Dennard (27), CB, Cincinnati

We always hear about a “10-year left tackle” who you plug in and cease to worry about on your O-line’s blind side. Meet the “5-year slot corner” who you can plug in at what’s maybe football’s most difficult position and never worry about, be it man or zone coverage.

28. Lamarcus Joyner (28), S, L.A. Rams

He understands how to patrol centerfield and can also drop down and play low, both as a pass defender and hitter, despite being undersized. His history at cornerback also provides added schematic flexibility.

29. Donovan Smith (25), LT, Tampa Bay

He has quietly improved each year. He’s not quite athletic enough to dominate, but when he wins off the snap, he’s almost guaranteed to win the entire down.

30. Adrian Amos (26), S, Chicago

Any safety who has started 56 games in a Vic Fangio-led defense knows how to play.

31. Mark Ingram (29), RB, New Orleans

He has shared snaps with others throughout his career, making his 29 years of age less concerning than with most running backs. He’s also a sneakily effective backfield receiver and a highly professional base-down runner who consistently gets the yards that are blocked and then some.

32. Jared Cook (32), TE, Oakland

He’s at his best as a detached receiver by himself on the weak side of the formation. Not every team uses its tight end like this, but the ones that do tend to flourish.

33. Tyrann Mathieu (26), DB, Houston

He looked healthy in 2018, but wasn’t as electrifying as early in what has turned out to be an injury-dampened career. He can still be a top-10 safety, but diminished change-of-direction prowess hinders him against in-breaking routes. His unusual number of mental mistakes in 2018 are not indicative of the type of player he’s normally been.

34. Markus Golden (28), EDGE, Arizona

He had a quiet 2018 season coming off his 2017 knee injury, but is worth taking a flyer on given the burst he showed down the stretch in 2016.

35. Jamison Crowder (25), WR, Washington

Few players offer such acute body control on underneath routes. He can win 1-on-1 or as a puzzle piece in a larger multi-receiver design.

36. Ndamukong Suh (32), DL, L.A. Rams

He appeared to be declining last season but then came alive in the playoffs. What to make of that?

37. Demetrius Harris (27), TE, Kansas City

He’s a three-down player who can align almost anywhere in the formation. He was understandably overshadowed by Travis Kelce in Kansas City but can be a 55-catch contributor as someone’s No. 1 tight end.

38. Bradley Roby (27), CB, Denver

He has mostly lived up to his 2014 late-first-round status, but wild ups and downs in iso coverage last season give you serious pause. Is he really a quality No. 2 or better suited to be a No. 3?

39. C.J. Anderson (28), RB, L.A. Rams

He proved down the stretch in L.A. that he’s a perfect fit in a sustaining outside zone-based offense. He’s not a threatening receiver, but acute blocking awareness makes him viable in third-down packages for teams that like to use six blockers in pass protection.

40. Golden Tate (30), WR, Philadelphia

He’s at his best inside, but can also be productive outside, especially in a system that features quick throws and stack/bunch receiver alignments.

41. Darius Philon (25), DT, L.A. Chargers

He’s a gap penetrator who has flashed the past few years against both the run and pass. Can he take on 12-15 more snaps a game?

42. Matt Paradis (29), C, Denver

He’s a stabilizer who can win with short-area quickness, but wear-and-tear was a concern even before he fractured his fibula last November.

43. Randall Cobb (28), WR, Green Bay

In 2014, he had 1,287 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns and we buckled up for his ride to greatness. But that year was the outlier—in his other seven seasons he has battled injuries and averaged 605 yards.

44. Deone Bucannon (26), LB, Arizona

Don’t let his early benching under the Steve Wilks regime mislead you: His raw speed poses problems for an offense, especially blockers in a zone-based scheme.

45. Jay Ajayi (25), RB, Philadelphia

He’s hard to tackle when he’s playing well. The question is whether he still can after tearing his ACL last October.

46. Adrian Peterson (34), RB, Washington

He was an outstanding first- and second-down back in Washington, particularly on zone runs between the tackles. He no longer possesses breakaway speed, but still has terrific lateral burst and finishing power.

47. Daryl Williams (26), RT, Carolina

He’s coming off a major knee injury. When healthy, he often went unnoticed in Carolina, which is not a negative for a right tackle (especially in the passing game).

48. Preston Smith (26), EDGE, Washington

His film was better than his numbers in 2018. He’s by no means a world-beater, but a solid rotational edge piece, particularly in a 3-4 scheme.

49. Jordan Phillips (26), DT, Buffalo

He’s one of football’s most athletically gifted defensive tackles—which makes his dismissal from Miami all the more unsettling.

50. Dante Fowler (24), EDGE, L.A. Rams

He’ll probably never be the pass rusher many hoped when he was drafted third overall in 2015, but he showed with the Rams late last year that he can be a sturdy three-down player, given his bouts of destructiveness against the run.

51. Jordan Hicks (26), LB, Philadelphia

He understands coverage and can hold up against the run. It will be fascinating to see his open-market value.

52. Ezekiel Ansah (29), EDGE, Detroit

He’s a fast, fluid, long-bodied bender who closes well on the ball—when he’s healthy (which, lately, has not been often).

53. Breshad Perriman (25), WR, Cleveland

A first-round bust in Baltimore, last year in Cleveland he figured out how to win on intermediate and perimeter routes. He can be an effective No. 3 in a deeper dropback passing game.

54. Quinton Spain (27), G, Tennessee

He’s inconsistent, but when he’s on, he plays with one of football’s best blends of power and athleticism.

55. Brent Urban (27), DL, Baltimore

He’s an overachieving plug-and-play guy who will handle your scheme’s dirty work.

56. Jamon Brown (26), G, N.Y. Giants

He’s a strong-hand enforcer who can move the line of scrimmage.

57. Dontrelle Inman (30), WR, Indianapolis

He has long been one of football’s sharpest route runners. It makes no sense that he’s been a fringe journeyman—he’d be an upgrade at No. 2 receiver for several teams.

58. Thomas Davis (36), LB, Carolina

He has had a remarkable career after suffering major knee injuries in 2009, 2010 and 2011—and still played with burst in 2018. That said, how many players transition well to a new city, team and scheme this late in their career?

59. Cole Beasley (30), WR, Dallas

He’s a premiere underneath option-route runner. He can win inside out of spread formations (like in Dallas) and he would be good in highly schemed offenses that features stack releases (like what you see from New England, Washington, etc.)

60. James Carpenter (30), G, N.Y. Jets

He’s constricted mostly to north-south movement, which makes him suited for an inside zone-based ground game that features straight double-team blocks.

61. A.J. Cann (27), G, Jacksonville

See “James Carpenter” and magnify the limitations by, say, 15%.

62. Rodney Gunter (27), DT, Arizona

His stout frame and lack of flash make his athleticism “deceptive.” That deceptive athleticism leads to splash plays every game.

63. John Brown (29), WR, Baltimore

His top-end speed makes him best suited for a specialized deep threat role off the bench, though he has the quickness and body control to run more than just Go routes.

64. Jermaine Kearse (29), WR, N.Y. Jets

He’s a fast-learner who can play the slot or outside. He’ll always be about 20% better than opponents expect.

65. Tre Boston (26), S, Arizona

He fills the alley well in run support and can make the occasional play on the ball. He won’t change your secondary, but certainly won’t hinder it either.

66. Pierre Garcon (32), San Francisco

He’s in decline, but can survive another year or two on detailed route running and strong contested catch ability.

67. Demaryius Thomas (31), WR, Houston

He was not in serious decline last year, though his late-season Achilles injury really complicates matters. The best-case scenario: He becomes a viable No. 2 in a highly schemed offense.

68. Kareem Jackson (31), DB, Houston

He’s up and down in coverage, but was far and away the NFL’s best tackling cornerback in 2018. His history at inside corner, outside corner and safety improves his market.

69. Chris Hogan (30), WR, New England

He’s not quite the vertical weapon in 2018 that he’d been in previous years, but still understands the details of playing wide receiver. He’s at his best in a highly schemed passing game.

70. Henry Anderson (27), DL, N.Y. Jets

He’s an underrated first- and second-down rotational player who found his niche as a pass-rushing nose tackle in New York’s unique “odd” sub-package fronts last season.

71. Ja’Wuan James (26), RT, Miami

Miami never quite trusted him, but he’d be an upgrade at right tackle for about half the league’s teams.

72. Jesse James (24), TE, Pittsburgh

His moderately smooth athleticism makes him a solid No. 2 receiving tight end.

73. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26), S, Washington

His body and athleticism are tantalizing, but he has not developed the necessary discipline to fulfill his potential.

74. Eric Rowe (26), CB, New England

Like many corners, he got better after arriving in New England. His long, strong frame makes him best-suited for a Cover-3 type scheme where he can play bump-and-run with help from the sideline, but in certain scenarios he has played inside. More teams are matching corners on tight ends these days; that helps his status.

75. Denzel Perryman (26), LB, L.A. Chargers

He looks good when the men in front of him are playing well, but missing seven games in 2018 (knee) and 10 games in 2017 (ankle) raises concern.

76. Shaq Barrett (26), EDGE, Denver

He’s not quite stout enough to be a base starter and not quite explosive enough to be a bona fide pass-rushing specialist, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a worthy rotational piece.

77. Tyler Eifert (28), TE, Cincinnati

His injury woes obviously make him a major risk, but if he can somehow be the receiver he was when healthy, he changes the face of your offense.

78. Adrian Phillips (27), S, L.A. Chargers

He was a key cog in L.A.’s foundational dime defense, though he was successfully attacked on too many designer “over” routes (i.e. deep crossers) down the stretch.

79. Johnathan Hankins (27), DT, Oakland

He’s a gap-plugger (his lower body is one of football’s biggest) with light enough feet to occasionally shed blocks and make stops himself.

80. Morris Claiborne (29), CB, N.Y. Jets

The rare man-to-man corner who relies more on agility than physicality (though not saying he can’t do both), he’s coming off a disappointing 2018 season after a stellar 2017 campaign.

81. George Iloka (28), S, Minnesota

He has prospered for years in a split-safety zone scheme, playing primarily deep but having the size to work into the box. He must prove he can play with consistent assertiveness after getting passed over for opportunities last year in Minnesota.

82. Jason McCourty (31), New England

He’s a mid-level starter, but his ability to play inside or outside significantly increases his value in the right scheme.

83. Ryan Hewitt (28), H-BACK, Indianapolis

Any team willing to commit to a two-back ground game (and more should) must look closely at the former Bengal/Colt. He’s a very movable piece in your run-blocking structures.

84. Vinny Curry (30), Tampa Bay

His short-area movement and burst have long been massively underappreciated, but those traits vanished during his disappointing 2018 season in Tampa.

85. Devin Funchess (24), WR, Carolina

He’s a big-frame possession target who showed improvements on in-breaking routes, but his dropping off the face of the Earth in the second half of last season raises all sorts of red flags.

86. Kenny Vaccaro (28), S, Tennessee

He’ll get beat in coverage at times, but has the flexibility to play both safety spots, slot corner and, perhaps, even linebacker.

87. Tyrod Taylor (29), QB, Cleveland

His dropback passing limitations constrict his team’s offense, but his scrambling can jolt that same offense. Many teams are comfortable with that profile for their backup QB.

88. Tyeler Davison (26), INTERIOR DL, New Orleans

He’s one of several quietly sturdy enforcers who made New Orleans’s run defense the NFC’s most efficient in 2018. He’s more of an anchor than playmaker, but that’s not to say he’s merely an old-fashioned safe.

89. Adarius Taylor (28), LB, Tampa Bay

He might not quite be a true nickel linebacker, but he moves better than most No. 3 linebackers.

90. Shane Ray (25), EDGE, Denver

He’s at his best as a standup interior pass rusher—which, unfortunately, spells a limited role.

91. Jimmie Ward (27), DB, San Francisco

He never quite found a position in San Francisco, drifting from outside corner to slot to safety. Will teams see him as “versatile” or as “rudderless”?

92. Donte Moncrief (25), WR, Jacksonville

His “good” can look very nice, especially on routes outside the field numbers, but you don’t see that “good” often enough.

93. Bashaud Breeland (27), CB, Green Bay

A somewhat hot-and-cold player who is not viewed as “versatile,” but he has had flashes of success at left, right and slot corner in Washington and Green Bay. He’s an enticing source of secondary depth, if nothing else.

94. Angelo Blackson (26), DL, Houston

He’s built like a first- and second-down player but, thanks to light feet and surprising body control, he was productive on certain third downs within the context of Houston’s multidimensional scheme.

95. Jared Veldheer (31), RT, Denver

The long-armed veteran has missed 15 games over the last three years and isn’t always sound in pass protection, but he’s not someone you must constantly hide and help in your scheme.

96. Steven Nelson (26), CB, Kansas City

Just when you think he stinks, he makes a play. Just when you think he’s great, he gives up a play. Such is the life of a middle-tier man-to-man corner.

97. Christian Covington (25), DL, Houston

He’s a solid rotational piece in schemes where he can align as a tight defensive end or, at times, at tackle.

98. Tavon Austin (28), WR, Dallas

The rise of jet-sweeps should augment his value. Think of him not as a miscast wide receiver but more as another Theo Riddick.

99. Clayton Geathers (26), S, Indianapolis

Safeties who can play linebacker are becoming increasingly valuable. Geathers got better each week in that role last year.

100. Charles Clay (30), TE, Buffalo

Versatility as a receiver and blocker would make him an excellent No. 2 in an expansive system that’s headed by a sharp quarterback.

