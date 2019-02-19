Rob Gronkowski will reportedly make a decision on whether or not he will retire in the "next couple of weeks," Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's NFL Live on Tuesday.

According to Rosenhaus, Gronkowski is still giving his future "a lot of thought" after initially telling reporters he needed a week or two after the Super Bowl to make a decision.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski was expected to weigh retirement at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He reportedly discussed retirement following the 2017 season, but opted to return to New England for a ninth year.

Gronkowski threatened to retire before this season after the Patriots discussed trading him to Detroit. The four-time All-Pro reportedly wouldn't play anywhere but New England.

Gronkowski, 29, played in 115 games over nine seasons. He caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 80 total touchdowns. In the playoffs, Gronkowski racked up 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The tight end has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, however, missing 29 regular-season games over nine seasons. After dealing with back problems since college, he's had three back surgeries since 2009.

Gronkowski has been named a First-Team All-Pro four times and is a three-time Super Bowl champion.