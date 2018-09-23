The Patriots and Lions were "deep into trade discussions" regarding tight end Rob Gronkowski during the offseason per ESPN's Adam Schefter, reportedly intensifying the talks close to the NFL draft.

Patriots and Lions nearly completed a blockbuster trade in the week of the NFL draft that would have sent Rob Gronkowski to Detroit, per sources. Now Gronkowski is in Detroit to play the Lions tonight.https://t.co/Dn0DEHWmAu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2018

Those discussions didn't sit well with Gronkowski, though, who threatened to retire if he was traded from New England according to Schefter. The four-time All-Pro refused to return calls from the Lions, stating he'd rather hang up his cleats than play for another organization.

Another Gronk point: It wasn’t that Rob Gronkowski didn’t want to play in Detroit; he didn’t want to play anywhere other than New England. Patriots had been discussing a trade with a few teams, and Gronkowski only wanted to play in New England, with Tom Brady, or nowhere at all. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2018

The Patriots opted to hold onto Gronkowski, agreeing to a revamped contract that added $4.3 million in incentives to his 2018 deal.

The 29-year old tight end has hauled in nine catches for 138 yards in New England's first two games this season. Gronkowski has 77 career touchdown receptions, third all-time among tight ends.