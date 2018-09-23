Report: Patriots and Lions Were 'Deep Into Trade Discussions' for Rob Gronkowski During Offseason

Gronkowski reportedly threatened to retire upon hearing the trade talks. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

The Patriots and Lions were "deep into trade discussions" regarding tight end Rob Gronkowski during the offseason per ESPN's Adam Schefter, reportedly intensifying the talks close to the NFL draft. 

Those discussions didn't sit well with Gronkowski, though, who threatened to retire if he was traded from New England according to Schefter. The four-time All-Pro refused to return calls from the Lions, stating he'd rather hang up his cleats than play for another organization.

The Patriots opted to hold onto Gronkowski, agreeing to a revamped contract that added $4.3 million in incentives to his 2018 deal. 

The 29-year old tight end has hauled in nine catches for 138 yards in New England's first two games this season. Gronkowski has 77 career touchdown receptions, third all-time among tight ends.

