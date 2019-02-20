Nike unveiled the brand's new "trueto7" Colin Kaepernick jersey on Wednesday. The top features the unsigned signal caller's name and signature number on a black jersey.

Kaepernick shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "For those true to themselves on and off the field. Proudly, unapologetically and against all odds. This is only the beginning."

Nike previously released an #ImWithKap jersey last fall that sold out within hours. Several celebrities including LeBron James and Kevin Durant have sported the jersey as a sign of their support for Kaepernick.

The former 49ers quarterback was also introduced as the face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign in September.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the 'Star-Spangled Banner' in August 2016 as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season. He filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion in October 2017 after another team did not pick him up after opting out of his 49ers contract in March of the same year and won the summary judgment phase of his collusion case last week.

A portion of proceeds from his previous #ImWithKap jersey sales were donated to several charities of Kaepernick's choice. The QB tagged The Lower Eastside Girls Club, the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Peace Players and PowerPlay NYC in his most recent announcement.