Colin Kaepernick is selling an official #ImWithKap jersey on his website, he announced via Twitter on Monday. Twenty percent of the earnings will be sent to Know Your Rights Camp, a free campaign for youth funded by Kaepernick intended to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

The jerseys are currently available for pre-sale online. It is a black replica uniform with an all-caps "#IMWITHKAP" in small print above a white No. 7 resembling the font used by the San Francisco 49ers. A crest of Kaepernick's official logo is placed at the bottom of the collar. The back of the jersey features Kaepernick's last name in the number plate above a No. 7.

Adult-sized jerseys are currently selling for $174.99. Youth-sized jerseys are priced at $99.99.

Kaepernick began selling the jerseys about a week after Nike announced the former NFL quarterback as one of the leading faces of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, which included the release of a brand-new commercial.

In August 2016, Kaepernick began protesting racism and social injustices by kneeling during the national anthem. A month later, he had the highest-selling jersey of any NFL player. Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016.

Following the release of Nike's campaign, the NFL released a statement acknowledging that the social justice issues Kaepernick raised "deserve our attention and action."

Last October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion, asserting they schemed to keep him out of the league because of his protests, and not because of his football ability. Last month, an arbitrator denied the league's request for a dismissal. This means the case will move toward a hearing.

By December 2017, Kaepernick had committed $1 million to dozens of charities in aim to raise awareness to social justice issues.