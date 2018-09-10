Colin Kaepernick Selling #ImWithKap Jerseys, Proceeds Going to Know Your Rights Camp

Colin Kaepernick is selling "#ImWithKap" jerseys on his official website with 20% of proceeds going to his Know Your Rights Camp.

By Kaelen Jones
September 10, 2018

Colin Kaepernick is selling an official #ImWithKap jersey on his website, he announced via Twitter on Monday. Twenty percent of the earnings will be sent to Know Your Rights Camp, a free campaign for youth funded by Kaepernick intended to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

The jerseys are currently available for pre-sale online. It is a black replica uniform with an all-caps "#IMWITHKAP" in small print above a white No. 7 resembling the font used by the San Francisco 49ers. A crest of Kaepernick's official logo is placed at the bottom of the collar. The back of the jersey features Kaepernick's last name in the number plate above a No. 7.

Adult-sized jerseys are currently selling for $174.99. Youth-sized jerseys are priced at $99.99.

Kaepernick began selling the jerseys about a week after Nike announced the former NFL quarterback as one of the leading faces of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, which included the release of a brand-new commercial.

In August 2016, Kaepernick began protesting racism and social injustices by kneeling during the national anthem. A month later, he had the highest-selling jersey of any NFL player. Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016.

Following the release of Nike's campaign, the NFL released a statement acknowledging that the social justice issues Kaepernick raised "deserve our attention and action."

Last October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion, asserting they schemed to keep him out of the league because of his protests, and not because of his football ability. Last month, an arbitrator denied the league's request for a dismissal. This means the case will move toward a hearing.

By December 2017, Kaepernick had committed $1 million to dozens of charities in aim to raise awareness to social justice issues.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)