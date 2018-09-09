Report: Randy Gregory May Face Another Suspension Following 'Substance-Related Relapse'

Gregory last played in a game for the Cowboys in 2016.

By Michael Shapiro
September 09, 2018

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory suffered a "substance-related relapse" in August, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and may face discipline from the NFL.

Gregory will suit up for Dallas' Week 1 matchup with Carolina on Sunday but could be disciplined by the league as early as next week. 

A second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2015, Gregory has missed 30 of the Cowboys' last 32 regular season games. He was suspended for the entire 2017 season in January 2017 after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Gregory was reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell in July. 

Gregory last played in 2016, registering one sack in two games. He played in 12 games for Dallas in his rookie season, adding seven tackles. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)