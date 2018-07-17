Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Reinstated on Conditional Basis Following Suspension

 Randy Gregory has been reinstated on a conditional basis following year-long suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.  

By Emily Caron
July 17, 2018

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis, the team announced. 

Gregory will be permitted to parktake in training camp, meetings, conditioning work and "similar activites." As long as he complies with the terms of his reinstatement and of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, Gregory will also be allowed to paricipate in all activities including practices and games. 

The defensive end has been suspended without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy since January 2017. He served a 14-game suspension during the 2016 season. Last season's suspension marked his third violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

The Cowboys drafted Gregory in 2015 in the second round despite a drug violation at the NFL combine. Due to his suspensions, Gregory has only played in 14 games total between 2015 and '16. In those 14 contests, he has just one sack.

Cowboys training camp begins July 24.  

