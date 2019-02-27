Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday he "fully expects" quarterback Eli Manning to be back with the team this season.

At a press conference, Shurmur said he still believes Manning has years left in his career.

"I think Eli has proven he can win games," Shurmur said.

Next year would mark Manning's 15th season with the team after he was drafted by New York in the 2004 NFL draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP winner. Manning threw 4,299 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past season. The Giants went 5–11 in 2018.

Shurmur also said he looks forward to having Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury.