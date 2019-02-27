The Montreal Alouettes have released quarterback Johnny Manziel after being directed by the Canadian Football League to do so, the team announced on Wednesday.

Manziel violated the agreement that made him eligible to play in the league and the CFL told teams it would not issue the quarterback a contract if another franchise attempts to sign him.

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

The conditions of Manziel’s agreement with the CFL were not made public.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Manziel in May 2018. Prior to that, the league went through a lengthy process to determine Manziel's eligbility to play for it, and CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise later approved Manziel's contract with the league.

Manziel played backup behind Jeremiah Masoli for Hamilton before being traded to Montreal in July. The former Heisman Trophy winner started eight games for the Alouettes, finishing the year with 1,290 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Manziel returned to football in 2018 with the CFL after being absent from the sport for two years. He spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015. However, inconsistent play and a string of off field issues, including a domestic assault charge against him that was later dismissed, lead to the Browns cutting Manziel in 2016.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.