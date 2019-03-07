Report: Broncos, Redskins Agree on Case Keenum Trade

The Broncos have reportedly agreed on a trade that will send quarterback Case Keenum to the Redskins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos will send Keenum and a 2020 seventh round pick. Washignton will receive a 2020 sixth round pick.

Keenum served as Denver's starter last year after signing a two-year, $36 million deal during the 2018 offseason. He guided the Broncos to a 6–10 record last year, throwing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Keenum is due $18 million in 2019, but only $7 million is fully guaranteed.

Klis reports that the Broncos will pay Keenum a $500,000 restructure bonus in addition to $3.5 million of his salary. Washington will also pay Keenum $3.5 million.

The former Vikings starter became expendable when the Broncos acquired Joe Flacco from the Ravens earlier this offseason. Keenum said that he was "shocked" and "definitely disappointed" following the move.

In Washington, Keenum will battle with Colt McCoy for the starting QB job as incumbent starter Alex Smith recovers from a broken leg that is expected to keep him out for the entire 2019 campaign

Last season, McCoy appeared in three games with two starts in Smith's stead. He threw for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.