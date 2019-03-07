Report: Broncos, Redskins Agree on Case Keenum Trade

Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season.

By Kaelen Jones
March 07, 2019

The Broncos have reportedly agreed on a trade that will send quarterback Case Keenum to the Redskins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos will send Keenum and a 2020 seventh round pick. Washignton will receive a 2020 sixth round pick.

Keenum served as Denver's starter last year after signing a two-year, $36 million deal during the 2018 offseason. He guided the Broncos to a 6–10 record last year, throwing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Keenum is due $18 million in 2019, but only $7 million is fully guaranteed.

Klis reports that the Broncos will pay Keenum a $500,000 restructure bonus in addition to $3.5 million of his salary. Washington will also pay Keenum $3.5 million.

The former Vikings starter became expendable when the Broncos acquired Joe Flacco from the Ravens earlier this offseason. Keenum said that he was "shocked" and "definitely disappointed" following the move.

In Washington, Keenum will battle with Colt McCoy for the starting QB job as incumbent starter Alex Smith recovers from a broken leg that is expected to keep him out for the entire 2019 campaign

Last season, McCoy appeared in three games with two starts in Smith's stead. He threw for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message