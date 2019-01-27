Report: Redskins Planning for Alex Smith to Miss 2019 With Broken Leg

Smith suffered a compound fracture against the Texans on Nov. 18.

By Michael Shapiro
January 27, 2019

The Redskins are entering 2019 with the assumption they'll be without starting quarterback Alex Smith, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington will reportedly be "pleasantly surprised" if Smith returns before 2020. 

Smith suffered a compound fracture in his right leg while facing the Texans on Nov. 18. He underwent surgery shortly thereafter but battled an infection following the procedure. 

The 13-year veteran attended a Washington Wizards game on Jan. 21, his first public appearance since undergoing surgery.

Smith was traded to the Redskins in March after five seasons with the Chiefs. He signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with Washington upon being traded.

The former No. 1 overall pick went 6–4 as Washington's starter in 2018. He threw for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message