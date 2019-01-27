The Redskins are entering 2019 with the assumption they'll be without starting quarterback Alex Smith, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington will reportedly be "pleasantly surprised" if Smith returns before 2020.

Smith suffered a compound fracture in his right leg while facing the Texans on Nov. 18. He underwent surgery shortly thereafter but battled an infection following the procedure.

The 13-year veteran attended a Washington Wizards game on Jan. 21, his first public appearance since undergoing surgery.

WATCH: Alex Smith is at Wizards-Pistons, giving a glimpse at his injured right leg as he continues his recovery.



READ: https://t.co/2IQun1tL3g

Smith was traded to the Redskins in March after five seasons with the Chiefs. He signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with Washington upon being traded.

The former No. 1 overall pick went 6–4 as Washington's starter in 2018. He threw for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns.