Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be traded to the Buffalo Bills, as Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed.

Early Friday morning, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills and Steelers were close on a trade for the seven-time Pro Bowler. That report was quickly refuted by Brown and several media outets.

“We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers," Beane said in a statement. "We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.”

Pittsburgh most likely wants to deal Brown before the new league year starts on Wednesday. Brown is also due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17.

The 30-year-old Brown requested a trade from the Steelers last month after nine seasons with the team. He did met with team personnel and both sides agreed that it was best to move on.

Brown is set to make $12,625 million in base salary as part of a four-year, $68 million deal he signed in 2017 and still has $39 million of his deal.

He had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for Pittsburgh in 2018, who finished 9–6–1 and missed the playoffs.