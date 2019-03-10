After a long, dramatic saga, Antonio Brown has finally found a new home. The Steelers agreed to deal the Pro Bowl wide receiver to the Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Social media reacted accordingly, with some praising the deal, others commending Brown for his stand–which resulted in him becoming the league's highest-paid wideout–and some confused at the decision. Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who's due for a new contract soon, even urged Brown on as he came away with the deal.

Below are some of the best tweets following Brown's trade:

Abundantly Bless AB Call God 🤙🏾 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 10, 2019

Brother let's get to work! https://t.co/L2JwgKypoP — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 10, 2019

Bro... Steph did it again. Unreal pic.twitter.com/zBMnkF9Iga — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) March 10, 2019

Latest highlight of twitter is seeing how mad people got that AB got paid. You wonder why he acted how he did and it’s because he knew his worth. Quit hoping people fail. It says more about you than them — Michael Bennett (@mike96bennett) March 10, 2019

I hate to break it to some of you ppl out there being salty over AB’s power play but I can tell u some guys value the money over ‘rings’. As one player told me during my career...”that ring won’t pay a single bill after I’m done” 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 10, 2019

The media’s rage towards AB is sad and funny at the same time! — Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) March 10, 2019

So um @AB84 u my friend are a true boss thanks for showing guys that can truly control the market if they are willing to bet on themselves! #powermove #truebusinessman — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 10, 2019

Mr. Big Chest 😂😭... Salute my brother — T_Lipp (@Tony_Lippett14) March 10, 2019