Derek Carr, JuJu Smith-Schuster and More React to Antonio Brown Trade on Twitter

The social mediasphere reacted as the Raiders completed a trade for All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown.

By Kaelen Jones
March 10, 2019

After a long, dramatic saga, Antonio Brown has finally found a new home. The Steelers agreed to deal the Pro Bowl wide receiver to the Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Social media reacted accordingly, with some praising the deal, others commending Brown for his stand–which resulted in him becoming the league's highest-paid wideout–and some confused at the decision. Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who's due for a new contract soon, even urged Brown on as he came away with the deal.

Below are some of the best tweets following Brown's trade:

