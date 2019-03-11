Report: LB Anthony Barr Intends to Sign With New York Jets

The Jets may not be done pursuing linebackers in free agency either despite the reported acquisition of Barr. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 11, 2019

Former Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr intends to sign with the New York Jets, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Jets remain in the race for Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, and the team could land both.

Barr was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Last season, he had 55 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. He is a four-time Pro Bowler. In five seasons in Minnesota, Barr has started 71 games, forced seven fumbles and racked up 13.5 sacks.

The Jets are also reportedly close to a deal with former Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

